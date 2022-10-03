Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP Durga Puja pandal fire: 5 dead including 3 children, over 60 injured after deadly fire

The fire broke out around 9 p.m, during aarti at puja pandal to commemorate 'Saptami,' or the seventh day of the Navratri festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

UP Durga Puja pandal fire: 5 dead including 3 children, over 60 injured after deadly fire
UP Durga Puja pandal fire: 5 dead including 3 children, over 60 injured after deadly fire

66 individuals were injured and at least five people were killed in a large fire that broke out at a Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, last night, according to officials. Three of the victims were youngsters.

Around 9 o'clock in the evening, an aarti was being conducted to commemorate the "Saptami," or seventh day of the Navratri festival.

Police estimated that there were 150 people inside the pandal at the time of the event, and they added that the injured were taken right away to the hospital for care.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that the fire was started by a halogen lamp overheating.

 "A halogen light at the pandal overheated, following which an electric wire caught fire at multiple points simultaneously. Soon the fire engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent," he stated.

According to Mr. Rathi, "A 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed in the mishap last night, while two children and a woman died at the hospital this morning."

Police Superintendent A First Information Report, or FIR, has reportedly been filed at the Aurai police station, according to Anil Kumar.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has expressed his condolences for the incident's fatalities.

The Chief Minister's Officer said that he has instructed district administration representatives to go to the hospital and ensure the injured are treated properly.

(With inputs from Agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.