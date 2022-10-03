UP Durga Puja pandal fire: 5 dead including 3 children, over 60 injured after deadly fire

66 individuals were injured and at least five people were killed in a large fire that broke out at a Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, last night, according to officials. Three of the victims were youngsters.

Around 9 o'clock in the evening, an aarti was being conducted to commemorate the "Saptami," or seventh day of the Navratri festival.

Police estimated that there were 150 people inside the pandal at the time of the event, and they added that the injured were taken right away to the hospital for care.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that the fire was started by a halogen lamp overheating.

"A halogen light at the pandal overheated, following which an electric wire caught fire at multiple points simultaneously. Soon the fire engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent," he stated.

According to Mr. Rathi, "A 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed in the mishap last night, while two children and a woman died at the hospital this morning."

Police Superintendent A First Information Report, or FIR, has reportedly been filed at the Aurai police station, according to Anil Kumar.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has expressed his condolences for the incident's fatalities.

The Chief Minister's Officer said that he has instructed district administration representatives to go to the hospital and ensure the injured are treated properly.

(With inputs from Agencies)