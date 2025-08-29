UP dowry horror: Woman dies after forced to drink acid by in-laws as demands of Rs 10 lakh cash, car not met

Rajeev Shukla replaces Roger Binny as BCCI President ahead of Asia Cup 2025
INDIA
In another UP dowry horror, a woman in Amroha died in hospital after she was allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws. Gul Fiza, 23, was married to Parvez and was harrased by her in-laws since marriage over dowry demand.
In another UP dowry horror, a Muslim woman in Amroha died in hospital after she was allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws. Gul Fiza, 23, was married to Parvez, who was from Kala Kheda village in Amroha a year ago. On August 11, she was rushed to hospital in Moradabad in critical state after her in-laws forced her to consume acid as their demands were not met. Ultimately, she succumbed to her injuries after 17 days while underhoing treatment despite doctors efforts.
As per Gul Fiza's father, Furqan, her daughter was harrased by her in-laws since marriage over dowry demand. Family alleges that in-laws demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car.
On his complaint when Gul was admitted to hospital, Police filed a case against husband Parvez and his family members under sections related to dowry harassment, assault, and other charges. Case have being registered against seven family members, Parvez, Asim, Gulista, Monish, Saif, Dr Bhura and Babbu.
City circle officer (CO) Shakti Singh said an FIR was lodged on Aug 12 under BNS sections 85 (cruelty by in-laws) and 109 (attempt to murder), along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. "As the woman has now died, murder charges will be added. All the accused are on the run, but they will be arrested soon," the CO added.
