UP Double-Murder: Father slits throats of 11-year-old twin daughters in Kanpur; mother narrates chilling final moments

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INDIA
In a horrifying incident from Uttar Pradesh, a businessman kills 11-year-old twin daughters by allegedly slitting their throats in Kanpur. The man identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra has been arrested by police.
In a horrifying incident from Uttar Pradesh, a businessman kills 11-year-old twin daughters by allegedly slitting their throats in Kanpur. The man identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra has been arrested by police.
Shashi Ranjan Mishra allegedly killed his daughters at 4:30 AM on Sunday at Trimurti Apartment in Virat Nagar in the Naubasta police station area of Kanpur. Police rushed to the location upon receiving information and found the bodies of minor girls in the flat. Mishra was sitting near the bodies and was arrested on the spot. He allegedly killed his daughters while they were sleeping.
Mishra, a medicine businessman, lived at Trimurti Apartment, with his wife Reshma Chhetri and three children, 11-year old twin daughters Riddhi and Siddhi. His son, Gannu is six-years-old. Reshma has also come under the scanner, as police is investigating her role in the murder as she was present at the house.
During interrogation, Reshma accused her husband of being alcoholic and of torturing her. She said that they had had a love marriage in 2014, but have strained relations since then. She alleged that her husband used to beat her whenever she tried to visit her parents. She also claimed that he repeatedly told her to leave with their son while asking to leave daughters with him.She further alleged that she was not allowed to enter his room, and always threaten her by saying that he wanted to kill himself and the twin girls.
Reshma while speaking to media revealed what happened moments before the murder. She claimed that the family has dinner and the situation was normal, after which her husband took the twins to his room to sleep.
However, CCTV footage then shows that her husband was on a phone call for a long time. Around 2:30 am, he took one of the daughters to the bathroom and returned. He later switched off the lights. Reshma claimed that there was no sound coming from the room and she assumed that everyone was sleeping.
She then claimed that her husband informed the police and then she got to know about the double-murder.
The motive behind the murder remains unknown, Investigation is underway.Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem.