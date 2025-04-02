The exchange of blue drum took place during the ‘Lantrani Hasya Utsav’ program in Lucknow.

The blue drum has become the talk of the town since the shocking Meerut murder case unfolded. SP leader Deepak Ranjan also joined the fervour and took a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government over the state’s law and order situation by gifting the blue drum to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak at an event in Lucknow on Tuesday. A picture from the event has gone viral on social media. The exchange of blue drum took place during the ‘Lantrani Hasya Utsav’ program in Lucknow. The image of SP leader Deepak Ranjan presenting the drum to Deputy CM Pathak has given rise to a new political debate. Check out the picture here:

A murder case that took place in Meerut a few days ago left the entire country in shock when the wife of a Merchant Navy officer, Saurabh Rajput, confessed to having killed him with the help of her lover, Sahil Shukla, and hid his body in a blue drum filled with cement to avoid suspicion. Since then, the blue drum has become the talk of the town. Meanwhile, a local court in Meerut on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Muskan and Shukla for another 14 days. The investigation has revealed that Muskan had been planning the murder since November 2023, and allegedly manipulated Sahil into the act by impersonating his deceased mother through a fake Snapchat account.

