UP: Delhi man arrested for 'objectionable' comments against CM Yogi Adityanath on social media

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man on Saturday for making certain 'objectionable comments' against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media and for 'spreading rumours'.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 09, 2019, 09:08 AM IST

The case is registered at Hazratganj Police Station Lucknow. "The arrest was made on the basis of evidence and after strict interrogation, he confessed to his crime," said a press note from the Lucknow Police.

He is booked under IPC section 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and section 67 of Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

The accused is identified as Prashant Kanojia, who lives in Delhi and had allegedly uploaded a video on Twitter in which a woman is heard making some claims about Adityanath. Kanojia had posted a comment with the video, that says "Ishq Chupta Nahi Chupane se Yogi ji".

Police claimed that Kanojia hails from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and is currently not associated with any news agency.

Further investigation is underway. 

