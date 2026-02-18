FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi: GRAP II restrictions revoked after air quality improves, Stage I remains in effect

UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A

Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'

Delhi High Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother Major Vikrant Jaitly in UAE

Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened global doors': 'Industry welcomed me with...'

Rajpal Yadav wants 'designated smoking areas' inside jails after getting released from Tihar: 'It is often difficult to...'

Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'

US-Iran tensions: Fire breaks out near Tehran, thick smoke rises above building; WATCH

INDIA

UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

The NCRTC will introduce a new system wherein passengers who commute between Delhi and Meerut on everyday basis,will no longer need to buy separate tickets for the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro. The tickets for both metro services will remain same.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 11:40 PM IST

UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system
Passengers can use same ticket for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro
In good news to lakhs of passengers who commute between Delhi and Meerut on everyday basis, they will no longer need to buy separate tickets for the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro. This is due to a recent decision by the NCRTC wherein it will bring in a new system to implement a single-ticket system on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor.  

The new initiative will make commutation easier with passengers being able to use only a single ticket or through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Until now, passengers had to purchase separate tickets for the Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro, which increased both time and inconvenience.  

Under the new system, passengers will be able to travel directly to Delhi or Ghaziabad by using the same ticket from any station between Meerut South and Modipuram. The commuters can buy tickets from any of the 13 stations between Meerut South and Modipuram to travel to Delhi and Ghaziabad. The decision will provide a much needed relief to daily office commuters, students, and other passengers. 

Earlier passengers were required to exit the station to change trains between Namo Bharat to the Meerut Metro, but now, after the decision they would not need to exit the station as they can seamlessly switch from one train service to another. This will make travel faster and more accessible. The new initiative or change will be more helpful for passengers during peak hours. 

Saving both time and energy 

With the implementation of the single-ticket system, passengers will no longer need to stand in separate queues at different counters. The entire journey will be possible with a single ticket, resulting in significant time savings. Additionally, the overall travel experience will become smoother and smarter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
