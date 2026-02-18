UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

The NCRTC will introduce a new system wherein passengers who commute between Delhi and Meerut on everyday basis,will no longer need to buy separate tickets for the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro. The tickets for both metro services will remain same.

In good news to lakhs of passengers who commute between Delhi and Meerut on everyday basis, they will no longer need to buy separate tickets for the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro. This is due to a recent decision by the NCRTC wherein it will bring in a new system to implement a single-ticket system on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor.

The new initiative will make commutation easier with passengers being able to use only a single ticket or through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Until now, passengers had to purchase separate tickets for the Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro, which increased both time and inconvenience.

Under the new system, passengers will be able to travel directly to Delhi or Ghaziabad by using the same ticket from any station between Meerut South and Modipuram. The commuters can buy tickets from any of the 13 stations between Meerut South and Modipuram to travel to Delhi and Ghaziabad. The decision will provide a much needed relief to daily office commuters, students, and other passengers.

Earlier passengers were required to exit the station to change trains between Namo Bharat to the Meerut Metro, but now, after the decision they would not need to exit the station as they can seamlessly switch from one train service to another. This will make travel faster and more accessible. The new initiative or change will be more helpful for passengers during peak hours.

Saving both time and energy

With the implementation of the single-ticket system, passengers will no longer need to stand in separate queues at different counters. The entire journey will be possible with a single ticket, resulting in significant time savings. Additionally, the overall travel experience will become smoother and smarter.