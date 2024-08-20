Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Johnny Wactor death: Four suspects arrested in General Hospital actor's murder case

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Johnny Wactor death: Four suspects arrested in General Hospital actor's murder case

Johnny Wactor death: Four suspects arrested in General Hospital actor's murder case

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions

‘Design for Chandrayaan 4, 5…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath provides major update on upcoming missions

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

This Nokia phone sold more than 20 crore units, here's why

This Nokia phone sold more than 20 crore units, here's why

5 ways to wear evil eye as jewellery

5 ways to wear evil eye as jewellery

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Meet superstar who left home at 11, drove taxi, made debut with Amitabh Bachchan, spent time in jail due to...

Meet superstar who left home at 11, drove taxi, made debut with Amitabh Bachchan, spent time in jail due to...

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

HomeIndia

India

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and five others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Sultanpur court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday ordered police to arrest and produce Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on August 28 after he failed to appear in an MP/MLA court in Sultanpur in connection with a 23-year-old case against him. On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The accused however did not appear before the court. "The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer said. Their advocate, Madan Singh, said a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing set for August 22. The date for the next hearing in the MP/MLA court of Special Magistrate Shubham Verma will be determined later in the evening, he said.

What is the case against him?

On June 19, 2001, a demonstration was held near an overbridge close to the city's Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda against the poor power supply. Sanjay Singh, along with former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it.

READ | Sanjay Singh , Sanjay Singh arrest, AAP MP ,23-year-old case, UP court 

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station. All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav on January 11, 2023, and awarded three years imprisonment. On August 9, the six were ordered to appear before the MP/MLA court. When they failed to do so, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma issued non-bailable warrants against all of them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, an IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, later cracked UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, an IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, later cracked UPSC exam, he is...

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

PM Modi to visit Ukraine for first time since war with Russia on this date

PM Modi to visit Ukraine for first time since war with Russia on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

From Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace to 'Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring

From Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace to 'Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three companies; his net worth is Rs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three companies; his net worth is Rs...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement