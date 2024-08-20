UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to...

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and five others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

A Sultanpur court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday ordered police to arrest and produce Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on August 28 after he failed to appear in an MP/MLA court in Sultanpur in connection with a 23-year-old case against him. On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The accused however did not appear before the court. "The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer said. Their advocate, Madan Singh, said a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing set for August 22. The date for the next hearing in the MP/MLA court of Special Magistrate Shubham Verma will be determined later in the evening, he said.

What is the case against him?

On June 19, 2001, a demonstration was held near an overbridge close to the city's Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda against the poor power supply. Sanjay Singh, along with former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it.

READ | Sanjay Singh , Sanjay Singh arrest, AAP MP ,23-year-old case, UP court

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station. All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav on January 11, 2023, and awarded three years imprisonment. On August 9, the six were ordered to appear before the MP/MLA court. When they failed to do so, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma issued non-bailable warrants against all of them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)