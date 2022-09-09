Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP: Court fines electricity department Rs. 9 lakh, nine years after farmer died from electrocution

The event occurred in the district's Aurangabad region in 2013, according to Shivram Singh, District Government Counsel (DGC).

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

UP: Court fines electricity department Rs. 9 lakh, nine years after farmer died from electrocution
UP: Court fines electricity department Rs. 9 lakh, nine years after farmer died from electrocution | Photo: File

A local court in this area ordered the electricity authority Rs 9 lakh nine years after a farmer died from electrocution. Shivram Singh, District Government Counsel (DGC), stated on Friday that the incident happened in the district's Aurangabad area in 2013.

READ | Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor, other MPs seek transparency in party's election

An overhead power line broke and fell, electrocuting a farmer called Ramanlal while he irrigated a field, according to Singh. The farmer's wife and four daughters had filed an appeal in court against the power department authorities.

“The court of Additional District Judge Sanjay Chaudhary slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakh on the electricity department. Of the fine amount, Rs 3 lakh would be given to Ramanlal's wife and the remaining amount to the four daughters,” Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.