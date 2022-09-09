UP: Court fines electricity department Rs. 9 lakh, nine years after farmer died from electrocution | Photo: File

A local court in this area ordered the electricity authority Rs 9 lakh nine years after a farmer died from electrocution. Shivram Singh, District Government Counsel (DGC), stated on Friday that the incident happened in the district's Aurangabad area in 2013.

An overhead power line broke and fell, electrocuting a farmer called Ramanlal while he irrigated a field, according to Singh. The farmer's wife and four daughters had filed an appeal in court against the power department authorities.

“The court of Additional District Judge Sanjay Chaudhary slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakh on the electricity department. Of the fine amount, Rs 3 lakh would be given to Ramanlal's wife and the remaining amount to the four daughters,” Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)