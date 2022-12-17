Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP: Couple suffocates to death in sleep after leaving gas heater on, their 4-month-old survives

The family members found the couple dead in the morning but their child was alive in an unconscious state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

UP: Couple suffocates to death in sleep after leaving gas heater on, their 4-month-old survives
File Photo | Representational

A husband and wife in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh apparently suffocated to death while sleeping after they left a gas heater on inside their room. Their four-month-old child was found alive but unconscious by family members the next morning. 

The police were informed by the family members about the unusual deaths. The family members opened the couple’s room after Al Salam (25) and Meshar Jahan (23) did not wake up in the morning. They found both of them dead but their child alive in an unconscious state, the police said. 

Salam’s father Allah Baksh informed the police. The couple’s baby is being treated at a hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra informed. Police said that prima facie the couple died due to suffocation from the heater’s gas. It will register a case based on the complaint of the family members of the deceased.

This is not the first such case. While seldom, news reports have in the past informed about people dying while sleeping in gas heaters. 

Gas heaters are normally safe but sometimes unserviced or poorly installed gas heaters can lead to gas leakage. In case of a closed room without enough fresh air, this can cause the levels of toxic carbon monoxide gas in the air to increase which can lead to poisoning and death.

READ | Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Rajasthan: Nephew kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.