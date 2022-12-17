UP: Couple suffocates to death in sleep after leaving gas heater on, their 4-month-old survives

File Photo | Representational

A husband and wife in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh apparently suffocated to death while sleeping after they left a gas heater on inside their room. Their four-month-old child was found alive but unconscious by family members the next morning.

The police were informed by the family members about the unusual deaths. The family members opened the couple’s room after Al Salam (25) and Meshar Jahan (23) did not wake up in the morning. They found both of them dead but their child alive in an unconscious state, the police said.

Salam’s father Allah Baksh informed the police. The couple’s baby is being treated at a hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra informed. Police said that prima facie the couple died due to suffocation from the heater’s gas. It will register a case based on the complaint of the family members of the deceased.

This is not the first such case. While seldom, news reports have in the past informed about people dying while sleeping in gas heaters.

Gas heaters are normally safe but sometimes unserviced or poorly installed gas heaters can lead to gas leakage. In case of a closed room without enough fresh air, this can cause the levels of toxic carbon monoxide gas in the air to increase which can lead to poisoning and death.

