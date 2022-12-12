Search icon
UP couple found dead, alleged suicide note says 'don't separate us...'

UP: The man has been identified as Shivam Kumar, a polytechnic student.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

UP: The incident took place at Murcha village (Representational)

Auraiya: In Uttar Pradesh, bodies of a couple were found hanging in a room in the city's Murcha village. The girl is said to be 17 years old whereas the man is 22 years old.

In the alleged suicide note that was found in the tube well room, the couple asked their family members to perform their cremation together and not separate them after their death. They also said in the letter that no one should be blamed for their alleged suicide.

The man has been identified as Shivam Kumar, a polytechnic student. He was in a relationship with his neighbour.

"We have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which both of them pleaded that they should not be separated after their death and cremated together," the police said, IANS reported. 

They were allegedly upset with their families' opposition to their union.

