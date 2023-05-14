Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

UP: Computer instructor allegedly molests 12 girls, accused arrested

12 girls were allegedly molested by a computer instructor in UP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

UP: Computer instructor allegedly molests 12 girls, accused arrested
12 girls allegedly molested by computer instructor| Photo: Pixabay

A computer instructor at a government school in UP allegedly molested 12 girls including some Dalit students, police officials said on Sunday. The accused computer instructor Mohammad Ali, headmaster Anil Kumar and assistant teacher Sajia have been booked in this connection, they said.

Around 12 girl students, including Dalits, studying in a junior government school in Tilhar police station area, were allegedly molested by computer instructor Mohammad Ali, Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain told PTI.

The CO quoted the FIR lodged by the village head Lalta Prasad stating that Sajia was also involved in this matter and on Saturday another Dalit student was molested by Ali, after which the students went to their homes and informed their families about it. Following this, the family members along with the villagers reached the school and created a ruckus.

Read: Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 5 dead after consuming toxic liquor; CM announces ex gratia amount

The three accused have been booked under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, police said.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Kumar Gaurav said that he visited the school and also talked to the family members of the students and villagers. Prima facie, the computer instructor seems to be at fault. Gaurav said that the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine in unique list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.