UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns 54, PM Modi extend birthday greetings, lauds his work

PM Modi praised CM Yogi's leadership, stating that he has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-around growth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is today celebrating his 54th birthday. On this occasion, PM Modi extended birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh CM, praying for his "long and healthy life."

PM Modi's wish for UP CM

In an 'X' post, PM Modi praised CM Yogi's leadership, stating that he has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-around growth.

"Best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji on his birthday. His work towards the state's progress is noteworthy. He has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-round growth. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said.

CM Yogi's reply to PM Modi

Replying to PM Modi's " affectionate and heart-touching" wishes, CM Yogi said that his guidance and trust are an inexhaustible source of continuous inspiration and energy for him.

"Heartfelt thanks to the esteemed Prime Minister for the affectionate and heart-touching good wishes. Your guidance, trust, and 'affectionate strength' in the journey of building 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' are my capital. This is an inexhaustible source of continuous inspiration and energy for me," said CM Yogi.

Yogi Aditynath launched 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative on his birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, CM Yogi planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Lucknow. Speaking during the event, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister extended greetings on World Environment Day, stressing the serious environmental concerns being faced by the world. He further termed the ongoing changes in the environment as a man made disaster."

Today is World Environment Day; I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you... The entire world is currently grappling with serious environmental concerns... We are witnessing the adverse effects of this environmental change... This is a man-made disaster, and the solution to this problem must also be found by humans. While fulfilling their obligations towards Earth, we initiated a campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', for every citizen," said CM Yogi.

Highlighting the efforts taken by the Uttar Pradesh government during his nine-year tenure, the Chief Minister stated that a total of 242 crore saplings have been planted during this period.

"It is our good fortune that UP, which has undertaken a massive plantation drive of over 242 crore saplings in the last 9 years, is continuing this legacy today on World Environment Day with the launch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program. I call upon all these school students to successfully advance this campaign... On the occasion of 'Van Mahotsav', the UP government urges every resident of the state to plant at least one tree in their mother's name and participate in this major initiative.

Amit Shah, Samrat Choudhary, and other leaders extend birthday wishes to UP CM

Meanhwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and several BJP leaders on Friday extended birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They expressed their wish for the state to continue achieving new heights in development, good governance, and prosperity under his leadership.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. At 22, he joined the Nath sect and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath. He later succeeded his mentor as Mahant, or head priest, of the Gorakhnath Math.