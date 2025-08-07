Twitter
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details

The UP government has announced a massive increase in the maintenance allowance for differently-abled students in its effort to promote inclusivity and social empowerment. The new initiative will help in making the lives of 2650 students across the state better.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details
The UP government has doubled the maintenance allowance for differently-abled students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a big step for the welfare of students and inmates with disabilities residing in schools and institutions. The UP government has announced a massive increase in the maintenance allowance for differently-abled students in its effort to promote inclusivity and social empowerment. The Yogi Adityanth government has doubled the maintenance allowance for disabled residents in special schools and institutions from Rs 2000 per month to Rs 4000 per month. The order has come into effect from Wednesday.

What new steps UP govt has taken?

The new initiative will help in making the lives of 2650 students across the state better. The state government has implemented the new change by bringing a new government order issued by Principal Secretary Subhash Chandra Sharma. This step has been taken to guarantee that the beneficiaries receive all benefits on time. The government has amended an old order, issued on April 25, 2016, to bring the change into effect. To ensure the timely effectiveness of the new order, all the concerned officials have been issued instructions, including Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Divisional Deputy Directors, District Disability Empowerment Officers, training centers, shelter homes, and principals of government special schools.

28 residential schools for differently-abled students come under the administration of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Under the protection of the department, these special students are nurtured in a growth induced environment that contributes to their holistic development. The allowance of Rs 2,000 per month, had been to fulfil the needs of the students.

The State Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Disability Empowerment (Independent Charge), Narendra Kashyap, said that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, steps to ensure the social and economic empowerment of people with disabilities are being continuously taken. Talking about the increase in allowance, Kashyap said that this is more than financial support, and is proof of the government's sensitivity to take such an approach.

