UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a deadline for the completion of the Ganga Expressway while reviewing expressway projects across the state. He warned that quality must not be compromised, adding that allocation will be cancelledVa in case of non utilisation of land.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the conditions of expressways in the state while giving directions for improving the existing infrastructure to the officials. While chairing a review meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), he said that expressways are not only roads but the backbone of UP’s economy and industrial future.

He ordered the officials to complete the construction of the Ganga Expressway by December, urging them to speed up the progress to boost connectivity between the western and eastern regions of the state, reported PTI. The CM also ordered officials to conduct weekly reviews of each project by checking its progress and warned that they must not compromise on quality as this would not be tolerated.

During the meeting, the CM and the concerned officials reviewed the proposed extensions of the Ganga Expressway, including the Meerut-Haridwar, Noida-Jewar, and Chitrakoot-Rewa link expressways, as well as the planned Vindhya Expressway and Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway, which will connect Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

Adityanath directed that while working on new expressways, there should be a complete sync with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) network to prevent overlap and ensure an integrated, coordinated road infrastructure across the state. He also ordered that skill development centres must be established at all nodes of the defence industrial corridor in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot.

These centres should provide technical training to local youth, linking them to the defense industry to create employment opportunities and promote regional self-reliance, he added. At the meeting, officials said that investment proposals totalling around Rs 30,819 crore have been received for the defence corridor, with 5,039 acres of land acquired and several companies already commencing operations.

Highlighting the state’s land allocation policy, the chief minister stated that if an investor fails to utilise the allotted land within three years, the allocation should automatically be cancelled. He instructed officials to establish a transparent system to monitor land use and to provide further facilities to investors only based on genuine progress.

