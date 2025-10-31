FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Survey reveals SHOCKING details, 75% households have at least one...

Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'

Mumbai hostage horror: Suspect Rohit Arya wanted to take THIS actress hostage? She says, 'Shaken deeply...'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's WC final

UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land canc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a deadline for the completion of the Ganga Expressway while reviewing expressway projects across the state. He warned that quality must not be compromised, adding that allocation will be cancelledVa in case of non utilisation of land.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the conditions of expressways in the state while giving directions for improving the existing infrastructure to the officials. While chairing a review meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), he said that expressways are not only roads but the backbone of UP’s economy and industrial future.

He ordered the officials to complete the construction of the Ganga Expressway by December, urging them to speed up the progress to boost connectivity between the western and eastern regions of the state, reported PTI. The CM also ordered officials to conduct weekly reviews of each project by checking its progress and warned that they must not compromise on quality as this would not be tolerated.

During the meeting, the CM and the concerned officials reviewed the proposed extensions of the Ganga Expressway, including the Meerut-Haridwar, Noida-Jewar, and Chitrakoot-Rewa link expressways, as well as the planned Vindhya Expressway and Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway, which will connect Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

Adityanath directed that while working on new expressways, there should be a complete sync with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) network to prevent overlap and ensure an integrated, coordinated road infrastructure across the state. He also ordered that skill development centres must be established at all nodes of the defence industrial corridor in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot.

These centres should provide technical training to local youth, linking them to the defense industry to create employment opportunities and promote regional self-reliance, he added. At the meeting, officials said that investment proposals totalling around Rs 30,819 crore have been received for the defence corridor, with 5,039 acres of land acquired and several companies already commencing operations.

Highlighting the state’s land allocation policy, the chief minister stated that if an investor fails to utilise the allotted land within three years, the allocation should automatically be cancelled. He instructed officials to establish a transparent system to monitor land use and to provide further facilities to investors only based on genuine progress. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    UPSC to introduce this software for visually impaired candidates in exams, says it will conduct...
    UPSC to introduce this software for visually impaired candidates in exams, says
    Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead
    Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav?
    Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar
    Shah Rukh Khan at 60: 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar
    Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final
    Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's WC final
    UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land cancellation if...
    UP CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, warns of land canc
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE