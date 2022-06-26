UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter makes emergency landing in Varanasi after hitting bird

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter on Sunday was forced to make an emergency landing at Varanasi airport after it hit a bird, officials said, PTI reported.

The District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushalraj Sharma said, "A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here."

The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Varanasi, later took a flight to Lucknow, the Varanasi District Magistrate further added.

The Chief Minister had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.

Recently, two Indian airlines have experienced the same incident while performing a domestic flight in the country.

A Delhi-bound Indigo aircraft had to make an emergency landing after it suffered a bird strike.

The mishap was followed by another incident in a very short duration of time. In the second incident, a SpiceJet aircraft met a similar fate when it had to make an emergency landing at the Patna Airport after a bird strike on one of its engines.

