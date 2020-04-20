Trending#

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father passes away in Delhi at the age of 89

He was 89 years old.


Joydeep Bose

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 12:31 PM IST

Anand Singh Bisht, the father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, passed away at 10:44 AM on Monday at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi.

Mr. Bisht had been admitted to the hospital on March 13 on account of low health. He had been suffering mainly from abdominal discomforts and complications in his liver and kidney. In addition, reports corroborated that the UP Chief Minister's father was affected with dehydration, low blood pressure, and gangrene in the legs due to age-related illnesses.

The doctors were keeping a regular tab on his health. However, Mr. Bisht, who had been placed on a ventilator, passed away today morning. He was 89 years old.

Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht lived in the Panchur village of Yameshwar in Uttarakhand. He had retired from the post of a Forest Ranger in Uttarakhand in 1991 and had been living in the village ever since.

Further details are awaited.