While addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that if one country imposes tariffs, the government will open trade with 10 new countries.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 06:58 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG statement on Donald Trump's tariffs against India: 'No need to...'
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Image credit: PTI)
Amid the steep tariffs against India imposed by US President Donald Trump, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, i.e., October 11, assured carpet traders that there was no need to fear the levies. Describing the situation as an opportunity to explore new markets, he assured the traders of the government's full support. 

While addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that if one country imposes tariffs, the government will open trade with 10 new countries. 

"Our goal is not just to save the industry but to take it to new heights. When one country imposes tariffs, we will open pathways to 10 new countries. This is the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We should not fear challenges but turn them into opportunities. The government is with you, and your future is bright," CM Adityanath said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Against the backdrop of Trump's tariffs, CM Yogi said, the government is exploring new markets and expanding trade ties. "Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them. The US has imposed tariffs, but that is just one country’s decision. We are moving rapidly toward free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and other nations, which will open new avenues for our industries," he added.

Trump's tariffs against India 

In August, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff "plus penalty" against India for doing business with Russia. A few days later, Trump again announced an additional 25 percent tariff against India, taking the total levy to 50 percent. India termed the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified". 

The tariffs caused the ties between the two nations to sour. However, in recent days, the relations between New Delhi and Washington have been witnessing a thaw. 

