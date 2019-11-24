UP: CM Yogi Adityanath reviews security arrangements ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed security measures in the state ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6. The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

According to a UP government press release, Yogi emphasised on regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and having regular conversation and talks with peace committees and religious leaders. He also interacted with the district/range civil and police officials via video conferencing on Saturday and instructed them to have adequate and stringent security measures in the state.

He also emphasised on having CCTV cameras at religious, commercial and industrial establishments, as well as tight security in financial instutions like ATMs and banks.

The security measures are being taken in light of the much-debated Supreme Court verdict on November 9 in the highly sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.