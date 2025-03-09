The officer had said that while Holi is celebrated once a year, Friday prayers happen every week. He suggested that those uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday supported a statement made by a police officer in Sambhal regarding Holi and Friday prayers. The officer had said that while Holi is celebrated once a year, Friday prayers happen every week. He suggested that those uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Adityanath said the officer, though speaking in a straightforward manner, was correct. He thanked religious leaders for deciding to hold Friday prayers after 2 PM this year, as Holi falls on the same day. He also said that those who wish to pray earlier can do so at home.

Sambhal, which saw communal violence last year, has been in focus after the police officer’s remark. The opposition Samajwadi Party has criticised the officer, calling him biased toward the ruling BJP.

At the event, Adityanath also addressed the recent Maha Kumbh stampede, where 30 pilgrims died on January 29. He denied claims that the government tried to hide the number of deaths. He said the administration’s first priority was helping the injured and managing the large crowd. Once the situation was under control, the media was informed.

The Chief Minister also called the Maha Kumbh a symbol of unity and a lesson for those who questioned its significance.