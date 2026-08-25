UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises one lakh jobs in 6 months, claims to have created 9.30 lakh govt jobs since 2017; details here

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced 1 lakh govt jobs in 6 months at a Lucknow event, claiming 9.3 lakh jobs have been given since 2017 transparently.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will provide 100,000 government jobs in the next six months, highlighting that over 930,000 jobs have been created since 2017, with a focus on transparency and non-discrimination in appointments.

What Yogi announced in Lucknow

Yogi distributed appointment letters to 3,446 technical assistants and 126 market secretaries in Lucknow, alongside Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh. He announced plans to issue one lakh appointment letters in phases over six months, with exams for many posts already completed and results pending.

He urged recruitment commissions to expedite the hiring process, aiming for completion within six months of requisition. This includes advertising within one month, followed by exams and results in the subsequent months, to minimise youth waiting times.

Attack on the previous government and claim on reforms

Yogi attacked the previous administration without mentioning Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav, the leaders of the Samajwadi Party. He claimed that before 2017, a "chacha-bhatija duo" and the "entire Mahabharata family" would choose "vasooli" anytime a job posting appeared. He claimed the judges had to halt the recruitment, teenagers were kept waiting, and prior results were delayed. He claimed that dishonest politicians and officials in the system at the time were to blame.

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He said that his government broke the back of imitating the mafia and mafias in institutions and operated with zero tolerance for criminality. He said that the government made recruitment open and confiscated mafia holdings. According to him, about 56 lakh students will take the UP Board exams in 14 days, and the results will be announced in the following 14 days. Additionally, he stated that UP, which was formerly known as a BIMARU state, has tripled its economy and per capita income and is now among the top three economies in the nation.