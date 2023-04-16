UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders three-member team to investigate Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf's killing

Photo: File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a late-night meeting instructed the state police officers to be on high alert and ensure law and order are maintained across the state after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble," according to the Chief Minister office's statement. In this regard, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the public to avoid paying attention to rumours about the incident.

"CM has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," the official statement mentioned. The meeting at Chief Minister`s residence was attended by UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad,UP Police Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma and other senior officials.

Days after Atiq Ahmed`s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed was shot dead in Prayagraj, officials informed.

A total of three people have been arrested informed police after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagraj on Saturday.Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

READ | Who was Ashraf Ahmed, Atiq Ahmed's brother shot dead alongside gangster-turned politician in UP's Prayagraj?