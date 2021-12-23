Headlines

India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe amid report of influential people grabbing land in Ayodhya

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly," UP Additional Chief Secretary, Information, said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2021, 01:21 PM IST

A probe has been ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A news report has claimed that MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI on Wednesday that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly." Congress leaders have attacked the government on the matter with Rahul Gandhi charging that "Hindutva robs under the guise of religion".

"Hindu follows the path of truth. Hindutva robs under the guise of religion," he had said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging the news report.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to raise the issue in the House on Wednesday. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed it a "land scam", charging there is an "open loot of land inside Ayodhya city by people connected to the BJP".

"Respected Modiji, when will you open your mouth on this open loot? The Congress party, the people of the country, and Ram Bhakts are asking these questions. Is this not treason? Is it anything less than treason? The BJP is now running the business of 'Andher Nagri, Chaupat Raja' in Ayodhya," he had alleged.

