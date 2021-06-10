UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, to visit PM Modi, Nadda on Friday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday.

The UP CM is on a two-day visit to Delhi which comes just a day after Congress leader Jitin Prasada switched sides and joined BJP. The development is significant as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2021 are scheduled for early next year. The former Lok Sabha MP from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh was one of the Congress's top leaders in the state.

It is being said that preparations for next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be the main agenda of Adityanath's meeting with the party's central leadership.

While the state's efforts drew flak from the opposition, the BJP leadership had appreciated the works done by the UP government.

Talks of changes are doing the rounds for the last fortnight ever since BJP national General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh visited Lucknow to review the party's preparations for next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Santhosh had taken feedback from the state ministers and MLAs, which had fuelled speculation about possible changes in the party's Uttar Pradesh set-up.

(With IANS inputs)