Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a scholarship in Shubhanshu Shukla's name for students pursuing careers in space technology and directed the State's Science and Technology Department to benefit from his expertise.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 01:23 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces scholarship in Shubhanshu Shukla’s name for..., ‘His experiences will help...’
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a scholarship in Shubhanshu Shukla's name.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed his achievement of Lucknow-born astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as a matter of pride for the state and the entire nation, calling his journey an inspiration for the youth. After four decades, an Indian once again travelled to space. Shubhanshu Shukla was felicitated in a civic reception at Lok Bhavan on Monday, a release said. During the event, CM Yogi honoured Shukla with a shawl and memento, while Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and Mayor Sushma Kharkwal extended felicitations to his family. A short film on Shukla's space mission, where he orbited the Earth 320 times in 18 days aboard the ISS, was also screened.

Scholarship in Shubhanshu Shukla’s name

According to the release, the Chief Minister announced a scholarship in Shukla's name for students pursuing careers in space technology and directed the State's Science and Technology Department to benefit from his expertise. “Three to four years ago, there were no courses, syllabi, degrees, diplomas, or certificate programs in space technology in any university or institute of the state. Today, more than a dozen technical institutions are running such courses, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's growing role in India's development journey. Shubhanshu Shukla's father served in the state secretariat, and by following his path, today his son has made not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire country proud. Shubhanshu has shown the importance and purpose of this remarkable journey,” the CM Yogi said.

ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla on visiting space station: 'Achieved all objectives, results encouraging'

Steps toward Gaganyaan

He underlined that Shukla's space experience will aid in addressing climate change, floods, droughts, agricultural crises, and disaster management through advanced technology. He said Shukla's success marks a step towards the upcoming Gaganyaan mission in 2027 and the expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education opportunities. “Shubhanshu Shukla's journey is not just a personal milestone but a source of inspiration and direction for our youth. His experience will help Uttar Pradesh and India face future challenges and harness space technology for progress,” CM Yogi said.

What does a body experience in space?

Shukla also talked to the youth about making a career in space technology. He said that today's youth have countless opportunities to reach new heights, like space missions, which never existed before. Shukla shared his experiences from space, explaining the impact of microgravity on the human body. “When you reach the space station for the first time, your body experiences microgravity. All the blood rushes to the head, making it swell. The heart slows down as it no longer works against gravity. Even the contents of your stomach start floating, leaving you confused about what's happening inside. You don't feel hungry, and survival itself becomes a challenge. We are sustaining life in a place where it shouldn't exist--amid vacuum, extreme temperatures, and no air. Yet, human engineering has made it possible. India is on its way, and when we launch our first mission, we will be the fourth nation in the world with this capability,” a release said. 


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

