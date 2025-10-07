Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers, ​Rs 5 lakh free treatment Ayushman card for...

The Chief Minister further acknowledged the significant contributions of sanitation workers, highlighting that more than 33,000 public issues had been resolved on the spot.

ANI

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers, ​Rs 5 lakh free treatment Ayushman card for...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday felicitated and distributed kits to the sanitation workers under the 'Swachhta Hi Seva Pakhwada' and asserted that their job is to unite as Congress and Samajwadi Party are already there to break the society.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "We must ensure that on Diwali, a lamp is lit in every sanitation worker's home, a lamp is lit in every poor person's home... Diwali is celebrated in their homes... Our job is to unite; Congress and the Samajwadi Party are already there to break."

The Chief Minister further acknowledged the significant contributions of sanitation workers, highlighting that more than 33,000 public issues had been resolved on the spot. He praised the workers for their dedication, pointing out that while they take care of others' health, they often compromise their own.

"More than 33,000 public problems have been resolved on the spot... These are not sanitation workers; they are the basis of cleanliness... They urge us all to connect with cleanliness. They maintain the health of others while compromising their own health... That's why we've designated October 7th as a public holiday," Yogi said.

CM Adityanath announced that they will distribute 'Ayushman Bharat cards' worth rupees 5 lakh to all sanitation workers. "In the coming time, this order is also going to be issued in which Rs 16,000 to 20,000 will be directly transferred to the accounts of sanitation workers... We will be distributing Ayushman Bharat cards worth Rs 5 lakh to all sanitation workers..." the CM said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister felicitated and distributed kits to the sanitation workers who contributed to building a clean and healthy society under the 'Swachhta Hi Seva Pakhwada.' 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

