Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'UP CM behaving foolishly': Rahul Gandhi on arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia and two others

This came shortly before a vacation Bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, granted bail to Kanojia saying the Right to Liberty was a 'non-negotiable' fundamental right.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 02:28 PM IST

'UP CM behaving foolishly': Rahul Gandhi on arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia and two others
Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday criticised the arrest of scribe Prashant Kanojia and the editor and the head of a Noida-based TV channel, saying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is behaving "foolishly" and he should release the journalists.

This came shortly before a vacation Bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, granted bail to Kanojia saying the Right to Liberty was a 'non-negotiable' fundamental right.

Gandhi also claimed that if every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about him is put in jail, most newspapers or news channels would face a severe staff shortage.

"The UP CM is behaving foolishly and needs to release the arrested journalists," the Congress president tweeted.

 

 

Kanojia, Anuj Shukla, who is the editor of Noida-based TV channel Nation Live, and its head Ishika Singh, have faced police action over the release of alleged objectionable content against the UP chief minister.

The Editors Guild had on Sunday condemned the arrest of Kanojia, Singh and Shukla, describing the police action as an "authoritarian misuse of laws" and an effort to intimidate the press.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM's office, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

A group of journalists and activists had held a protest here on Monday over the arrests.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.