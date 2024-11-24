Visuals show police using tear gas to control the situation in the area

A survey team that arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in Sambhal district amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements" on Sunday morning, police said.

Visuals show police using tear gas to control the situation in the area.

Director General of Police (DGP) UP, Prashant Kumar said that the situation is under control now. Speaking to ANI, DGP Prashant Kumar said, "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action."

This survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque’s management committee present to oversee the process.Following the incident, the police appealed to locals in Sambhal to stop pelting stones when a survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque.

