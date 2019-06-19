Headlines

UP cabinet gives nod to set up zoological park at Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Tuesday gave its assent to set up a zoological park in Gorakhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 03:22 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Tuesday gave its assent to set up a zoological park in Gorakhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by the chief minister, gave the nod for setting up the zoological park at Rs 181.82 crore, government spokespersons Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh told the media.

It would be called Ashfaqullah Zoological Park, they said.

In another decision, the UP cabinet approved the target of planting 22 crore trees on August 15, for which saplings will be provided across the state free of cost.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the monsoon session of the state legislature from July 18.

The spokesmen of the government said the cabinet also approved Rs 30.34 crore for Mahant Avaidyanath College, Gorakhpur.

The cabinet approved the final draft of the much-talked about umbrella act for all universities of Uttar Pradesh.

The state administration had taken legal opinion on the Act, which will govern all private universities of the state.

At present, 27 private universities in the state are governed by their own acts.

But now, the state government had given its approval for the umbrella act, which would be overriding the existing acts, Siddhartnath Singh said.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved the setting up of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Tribunal.

The tribunal will comprise a chairman, two vice-chairmen and several other members.

A total of Rs 6.15 crores will be spent on this and it will help in resolving disputes in the education sector.

If people aren't satisfied with the decision, then they can go to the court in next 90 days, Singh added. 

