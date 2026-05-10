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UP Cabinet expansion: From farmer to Anganwadi worker, meet CM Yogi Adityanath’s new ministers

UP Cabinet expansion: The Uttar Pradesh government witnessed a revamp in the cabinet as six new ministers took the oath at the Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. A day before the ministers took oath, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday evening.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 10, 2026, 11:49 PM IST

UP Cabinet expansion: From farmer to Anganwadi worker, meet CM Yogi Adityanath’s new ministers
UP Cabinet expansion: 6 new ministers inducted in Yogi's cabinet
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UP Cabinet expansion: The Uttar Pradesh government witnessed a revamp in the cabinet as six new ministers took the oath at the Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. A day before the ministers took oath, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday evening. Bhupendra Singh, Manoj Kumar Pandey took the oath as Cabinet ministers while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Rajput sworn in as Ministers of State. Also, Ajit Pal and Somendra Tomar have been elevated in the Yogi cabinet.   

These are the 6 ministers 

Bhupendra Singh: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who hails from a Jat farming family in Moradabad, joined the BJP in 1991 due to his association with the VHP. A key leader in western UP, he worked as BJP regional president, Panchayati Raj Minister in the Yogi government, and in 2022 became UP BJP chief. 

Manoj Pandey: Manoj Pandey is an MLA from the Unchahar seat in Rae Bareli. Earlier, he was a cabinet minister in the Samajwadi Party government. After going against the SP during the Rajya Sabha elections, he joined the BJP. Back then, the BJP had reportedly promised him a ministerial post and has now fulfilled it.  

Krishna Paswan: Born in Fatehpur, From an Anganwadi worker, she became a prominent BJP leader. She won Khaga seat thrice and again in 2022 and currently serves as Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Joint Committee on Women and Child Development. 

Surendra Diler: The Khair BJP MLA hails from a significant political family in Hathras. Grandson of veteran leader Kishanlal Diler and son of former MP Rajveer Singh Diler, Surendra entered the Assembly in 2024 after defeating SP’s Charu Kain by over 38,000 votes in the Khair bypoll. 

Hansraj Vishwakarma: A senior BJP leader from Varanasi, Hansraj joined the party in 1989 soon after completing his master’s degree. A three-time Varanasi district president, he was initially an MLC who has now been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. 

Kailash Singh Rajput: A lawyer and farmer from Kannauj’s Tirwa constituency, Rajput became a BJP MLA in 1996 but later joined BSP in 2007 and same year won the seat. In 2017, he again joined the BJP and won both in 2017 and 2022.  

Somendra Tomar and Ajit Pal: BJP MLA from Meerut South and current Minister of State for Power, Tomar is considered a strong Gurjar face in western Uttar Pradesh with deep organisational roots. Meanwhile, Sikandra MLA Ajit Pal, influential among Pal and Baghel communities, currently serves as Minister of State for IT and Electronics and is seen as a key OBC leader in the BJP’s strategy. 

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