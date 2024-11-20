The SP leader also warned that corrupt police and administrative officials would face legal consequences based on video evidence. “Go without fear and exercise your right to vote!” he urged.

The Election Commission of India (EC) took swift action on Wednesday, suspending two police personnel for breaching its guidelines during the Uttar Pradesh bypolls by obstructing voters from casting their ballots. This decision followed allegations raised by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who presented video evidence of police misconduct at a press conference in Lucknow.

Upon receiving the complaint, district election officers and police superintendents investigated and confirmed the violations, leading to the suspension of the accused officers. The bypolls are being conducted across nine constituencies, including Ghaziabad, Katehari, Khair, Kundarki, Karhal, Majhawan, Meerapur, Phulpur, and Sisamau.

Concerned by social media reports alleging that some voters were being targeted based on their community, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed election officials in Uttar Pradesh to guarantee a fair and unbiased voting process. Officials were directed to address complaints swiftly, inform complainants of the action taken, and ensure no voter is unfairly barred from participating in the election. Strict warnings were issued against any discriminatory practices, with clear instructions to act decisively against those found guilty.

Following these developments, the Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate suspended sub-inspectors Arun Kumar Singh and Rakesh Nadar for violating election guidelines. In a statement on X, the Commissionerate reaffirmed its commitment to upholding election integrity and ensuring compliance with all processes.

Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, accused the police of unlawfully checking voter IDs and preventing people from voting. He appealed to the Supreme Court and the EC to act immediately, emphasizing that police officers have no authority to check Aadhaar or voter identity cards. After the EC addressed his concerns, Yadav urged voters who had been stopped earlier to return and cast their ballots, assuring them that malpractice would no longer be tolerated.

“The Election Commission has become vigilant and is assuring voters that they can cast their vote without interference,” Yadav wrote. He encouraged voters to report any further obstruction to election officials or political party representatives and expressed gratitude for the EC’s response.

The SP leader also warned that corrupt police and administrative officials would face legal consequences based on video evidence. “Go without fear and exercise your right to vote!” he urged.