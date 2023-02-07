UP bus fare: UPSRTC hikes fare of roadways buses, check new price here (file photo)

UP bus fare hike: Travelling by bus in Uttar Pradesh is one of the most convenient options. One can travel by bus from Lucknow to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad or from one city to another. But now, people have to spend more money for travelling in UP roadways buses as the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Authority (UPSRTC) has hiked the fare.

UPSRTC has increased the fare for general buses by 25 paise per kilometre. This decision has been implemented in Uttar Pradesh from Monday (February 7). The UPSRTC has cited expensive diesel as the reason for the increase in fares.

The maximum rate for general buses has been fixed at Rs 1.30 per passenger per kilometre. According to the UPSRTC website, the fare was Rs 1.05 per passenger per kilometre till now.

The fare of the Janrath 3*2 has been increased by Rs 1.6 per kilometer while that of Janrath 2*2 bus has been increased by Rs 1.9 per kilometer. Similarly, if we talk about the Volvo bus, its fare has been increased by Rs 2.8 per kilometer. The fare of AC sleeper bus has been increased by Rs 2.5 per kilometer.

