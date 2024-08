India

UP Bus Accident: Nearly 10 killed, 27 injured after pickup van collides with bus in Bulandshahr

The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway.

Nearly Ten people were killed and 27 others were injured when a pickup van collided with a bus in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (August 18). The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway.

