UP Budget 2023: From focusing on women to infrastructure, check key highlights; 10 points

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's government presented Uttar Pradesh’s budget for the year 2023-24 today in the legislative assembly. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna focused mainly on the infrastructure, farmers, students, etc. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath known as "Yogi 2.0," presented his second budget as chief minister in March of last year, when the governing BJP was re-elected. The annual budget is approximately Rs 7 lakh crore.

Here are 10 highlights of Uttar Pradesh’s budget for 2023-24: