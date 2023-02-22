Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
UP Budget 2023: From focusing on women to infrastructure, check key highlights; 10 points
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's government presented Uttar Pradesh’s budget for the year 2023-24 today in the legislative assembly. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna focused mainly on the infrastructure, farmers, students, etc. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath known as "Yogi 2.0," presented his second budget as chief minister in March of last year, when the governing BJP was re-elected. The annual budget is approximately Rs 7 lakh crore.
Here are 10 highlights of Uttar Pradesh’s budget for 2023-24:
- For students, Rs. 3,600 crores is allotted to the eligible students of the Swai Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme for the provision of tablets and smartphones.
- For women, under CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana Rs 2,050 crore is allotted which offers financial assistance to parents of two girl children in a family.
- For widows who need financial support, Rs 4,032 is allotted.
- For girls’ marriages of all classes, Rs 600 crore is given under Samuikh Yojana. Rs 150 crore is suggested under the marriage grant scheme for daughters of low-income individuals from other backward strata.
- Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for the development of residential facilities for cops.
- There will be a state institute for pharmaceutical research and development. allocated for the task is Rs 20 crore.
- Rs 7,248 crore was proposed for the old age/farmer pension scheme and Rs 1,120 cr for Divyang Pension Yojana.
- Under UP Tourism Policy 2022, an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore has been set which will create 20,000 jobs in 5 years.
- An outlay of ₹21,159 crore has been announced for the construction of roads, and bridges; ₹6,209 crores for maintenance. While ₹1,700 crores are proposed for the construction of railway overhead bridges.
- UP Budget sets a provision of Rs 100 crore for the implementation of the Metro Rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities.