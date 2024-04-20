UP Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 results today, know how to check



The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) in Prayagraj will announce the results of the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations today, April 20. At 2 PM, the UP board's official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, will announce the results for the school and intermediate results.

With regard to the class 10 board exam, more than 55.25 lakh students were registered, more than 29 lakh for the class 12 board exam, and more than 25.77 lakh for the class 12 board exam 2024. The overall pass percentage for class 12 students in the 2023 UP Board 12 results was 75.52%, while the class 10 pass percentage was 89.78%.

To download the results, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official websites, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, on your browser.

Look for the notification for UP Board Result 2024 on the homepage.

Click on the result link. upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Choose the relevant portal for you – High School result or intermediate result.

Enter your roll number.

Submit the login credentials.

Download the UP Board result.

Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The UP Board uses a grading system that ranges from A1 (highest) to E2 (lowest) to evaluate students' performance in each subject.