UP board class 10, 12 results 2020 to be declared by end of June, check @upresults.nic.in

The results for Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 board examinations are likely to be declared by the end of June. Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-upresults.nic.in

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said on Sunday that the evaluation of UP Board answer sheets has already started. He said that the evaluation of answer sheets has already started in the green zones from May 5. The evaluation in orange zones has started from May 12. Evaluation in red zones have not commenced, but Deputy Chief Minister is convinced that the results would be declared by the end of June.

"It is very difficult to run educational activities during the lockdown period. We have started online learning system in schools, colleges and institutions of higher studies from April itself; virtual classes are also being held. This will streamline the calendar for academic year. The whole process has helped develop a new concept of online teaching in India. This is a positive development." Dinesh Sharma said in an interview last week.

Steps to check the UP board results on the official website:

Step 1. Visit the official website-upresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link-'UP board class 10 result' or ''UP board class 12 result'.

Step 3. Enter the registration number.

Step 4. Enter the roll number.

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.