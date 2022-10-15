UP: BMW hits truck at 230 km/h on Purvanchal Expressway, 4 occupants predicted death on Facebook Live

File Photo

It was reported that the BMW sedan was travelling at high speeds when it collided with a container truck, according to a high-ranking official. Due to the severity of the collision, all four people inside and the BMW's engine were thrown considerable distances from the vehicle. Approximately 20-30 metres away, authorities discovered the severed skull and hand of one of the teens, and the automobile was in a terrible state of disrepair.

On the highway beneath the Haliapur police station, he added, a BMW travelling from Sultanpur was struck by a container travelling in the other direction.

According to reports, the BMW was travelling at a speed of 230 kph when the collision occurred. The four passengers were really streaming their high-speed journey on the freeway live on Facebook. The lens of the camera was fixed on the speedometer. “all four will die”, the young guy predicts. After that, the automobile slams into the storage shed.

According to officials, personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) as well as the police quickly raced to the location in order to take out relief and rescue efforts.

According to the official, the force of the collision was so great that the car's engine was completely destroyed, and all four occupants were ejected some distance from the vehicle.



Anand Prakash (35), a native and resident of Dehri, Bihar; Akhilesh Singh (35), a native and resident of Aurangabad, Bihar; and Deepak Kumar (37), a native and resident of Dehri, Bihar; investigations are ongoing to identify the fourth dead, the DM added.

