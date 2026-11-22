Around 6 PM on Sunday, November 22, Uttar Pradesh residents are expected to witness an unusual evening as authorities will test emergency response systems through a coordinated exercise. Here's what will happen.

Uttar Pradesh residents on Sunday, November 22, may hear air raid sirens and see lights switched off as authorities will be exercising a mock drill across all 75 districts of the state at 6 PM. This is part of a large-scale civil defence exercise, which will be conducted by the UP Civil Defence Department to assess disaster readiness, public safety and quick crisis response.

The exercise will be conducted simultaneously in all 75 districts and will include activities such as warning signals, temporary blackouts, and rescue operations. Ahead of the exercise, let us inform you what else you must know if you also live in Uttar Pradesh.

Why is Uttar Pradesh conducting a blackout mock drill?

The main objective of this exercise is to see the preparedness of the state to deal with situations like war, aerial strikes, and other emergencies. Authorities will be assessing warning systems and examining how quickly and steadily relevant departments, emergency services, and civil defence volunteers can respond in case of a crisis.

Principal Secretary, Civil Defence, Samyukta Samaddar informed that the mock drill is organised in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines and would involve District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire services, and the health department.

The Principal Secretary also said that the residents must be informed about the drill in advance so that the situation does not create unnecessary panic or lead to rumours.

अचानक अंधेरा और सायरन की आवाज सुनकर न हों परेशान! UP के 75 जिलों 6 बजे होगा ब्लैकआउट, समझें पूरा प्लान https://t.co/YMeuiZEGdA — Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand (@ZEEUPUK) November 22, 2026

What will happen during the blackout mock drill at 6 PM ?

The mock drill will commence at 6 PM on Sunday with a simulated air raid warning where a siren will be heard for nearly two minutes to alert residents. After the warning, the electricity supply will be suspended temporarily to create blackout conditions, and residents will be asked to practice moving towards safe locations and take shelter, similar to what they would be supposed to do in case of an emergency.

After the simulated threat is over, an all-clear sound will be heard, indicating that the situation is now under control.