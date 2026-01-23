FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Blackout drills in UP today: When will it be held in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other districts? Know key instructions

Residents in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut and other Uttar Pradesh districts are set to experience a blackout for 10 mins. Reportedly, the mock drill is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 6:10 pm today.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

A blackout mock drill will be held across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut and Lucknow, to test emergency preparedness for extreme situations such as air attacks or war‑like scenarios ahead of Republic Day. Civil Defence, police, SDRF, NDRF, fire services and health department teams, coordinated by district administrations, will run the exercise and demonstrate rescue procedures on Friday, January 23, 2026. 

Residents in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut and other Uttar Pradesh districts are set to experience a blackout for 10 mins. Reportedly, the mock drill is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 6:10 pm today.

What will happen in the Blackout mock drill?

Sirens will sound across Uttar Pradesh, including in the capital Lucknow, and power supply will be temporarily switched off in several areas. Following the government directives, the teams from Civil Defence, police, SDRF, NDRF, fire services and the health department will participate in the drill across the state. Emergency rescue procedures will also be demonstrated during the exercise.

UP Blackout Drill: What are the key instructions to follow?

Residents are advised to remain indoors, switch off all lights and avoid using mobile phones. Authorities have issued clear guidelines for residents during the mock drill, instructing them to ensure that no light is visible from homes or shops. They have also been advised not to step out unnecessarily. They are asked to remain calm and avoid stressing, as there is no need to panic. The administration assured that this is only a drill, not a real emergency, and urged citizens to cooperate fully.

As soon as sirens sound, people are expected to switch off lights in homes and shops and avoid unnecessary movement on roads.  In Lucknow, authorities will maintain vigilance around government buildings, sensitive locations, and crowded areas. For the unversed, a blackout drill helps authorities and residents check how well they can respond, communicate, and stay safe when darkness and potential chaos hit.

