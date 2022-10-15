Search icon
UP: BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar's relative shoots down 'looter' from licensed gun

Ghaziabad news: Mavi is a resident of MSD Colony at Jawli village.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

Police (File)

A BJP MLA's close relative shot down a man who was part of a group that attacked his home in an MSD colony in the Ghaziabad district. 

Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar's relative Yogendra Mavi, a property dealer by profession, foiled a robbery bid on his home. He said he acted in self-defense. 

Mavi is a resident of MSD Colony at Jawli village. 

He told the police that he heard footsteps on his roof at night. He found around 6 men on the roof. 

He opened fire with his licensed gun and killed one of the men. 

The police are probing the case from all angles. They said they would verify Mavi's claims after a thorough investigation. 

The deceased has not been identified yet. 

