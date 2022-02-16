'UP, Bihar ke bhaiye': Standing beside Priyanka Gandhi, Punjab CM Channi courts controversy days ahead of polls - WATCH

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: With less than a week left before the people of Punjab head to polling stations, incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi walked into the line of fire with a controversial remark. Congress CM face Channi’s remark about preventing migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state were made with senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra standing beside him during a roadshow.

Calling Gandhi Vadra the “Punjab's daughter-in-law” and “the bahu of Punjabis”, Channi said that “Bhaiyas” from UP and Bihar “cannot come here and rule”.

“Don`t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ke bhaiya enter Punjab,” Channi had said during the rally.

मंच से पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री यूपी, बिहार वालों को अपमानित करते हैं और प्रियंका वाड्रा बगल में खड़े हो कर हंस रही है, तालियाँ बजा रही हैं…



ऐसे करेगी कांग्रेस यूपी और देश का विकास? लोगों को आपस में लड़ा कर? pic.twitter.com/h6TtmvqgZQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 16, 2022

Channi’s comments were slammed by leaders across party lines. Arvind Kejriwal, president of Congress’ main challenger in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), called the remark “shameful,” also saying that Channi had once called him "Kala (black)".

"The comments are really shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. He also calls me `Kala` (black)," Kejriwal said at a presser in Mohali alongside AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief of party’s IT cell Amit Malviya also slammed Channi, tweeting the video, “The Chief Minister of Punjab humiliating the people of UP, Bihar from the stage with Priyanka [Gandhi] Vadra is laughing, clapping beside him. Is this how Congress will develop UP and the country? By making people fight among themselves?”

Punjab heads to polling booths on February 20 in a single-phase election. The results will be announced alongside the other four pollbound states of UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa on March 10.