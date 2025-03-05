SP MLA Abu Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a “cruel administrator” and “built many temples”. He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Samajwadi Party and its Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi over his controversial remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, CM Yogi, while condemning the Samajwadi Party, asked them to remove Abu Azmi from the party and send him to Uttar Pradesh for “treatment”.

CM Yogi said, "Samajwadi Party us (Abu Azmi) kambhakt ko nikalo party se, UP bhej do, baaki upchaar hum apne aap karwa lenge (Remove that person from (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment)." Sharpening his attacks on SP, CM Yogi said that they keep blaming Maha Kumbh while the SP MLA is praising the person (Aurangzeb) who destroyed the temple and considers him an idol.

“The person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride and considering Aurangzeb as his idol, does he have the right to stay in our country? Samajwadi Party should answer this. On one hand, you keep blaming Maha Kumbh…on the other hand, you praise a person like Aurangzeb, who destroyed the temples of the country…why can’t you control that MLA of yours? Why didn’t you condemn his statement?” the Chief Minister said in the assembly.

UP CM Yogi also lauded the arrangements of the Maha Kumbh saying that it will remain a memorable event for persons all over the country and the world and will continue to attract people.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the whole session amid a row over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a “cruel administrator” and “built many temples”. He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abu Azmi said that his words had been twisted and that he was ready to take back his statement and apologise if sentiments were hurt.

(With ANI inputs)

