UP: Bareilly man killed over taste of kebab, probe launched

Bareilly man was shot dead because the taste of kebab was poor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Cook shot dead | Photo: PTI

A 52-year-old kebab maker was shot dead in Bareilly reportedly over the poor quality of kebabs, police said on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the incident occurred Wednesday night at an old kebab shop in Priyadarshini Nagar in Prem Nagar area in Bareilly.

According to police, two men came in a luxury car to the shop in night and were in an inebriated condition. They complained to the shop owner Ankur Sabarwal that they were not happy with the taste of the kebabs.

As the argument escalated, the two assaulted Ankur Sabarwal and returned to their car without paying for the food, ASP Bhati said. When Ankur Sabarwal sent Naseer Ahmed, one of the cooks, to collect Rs 120 from the men, one of them shot him in his temple, leaving him dead on the spot, he said, adding both men fled right after.

The car was traced to Kashipur in Uttarakhand on the basis of its pictures taken by the staff members, police said. "The killers are being traced using the car's registration number. Police have registered a case of murder against unknown assailants. The body has been sent for post-mortem," ASP Bhati said.

(With inputs from PTI)

