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UP bans analogue dairy products: Why did Yogi govt take this step?

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of analogue dairy products such as paneer, ghee and khoya, citing food safety concerns and action against adulterated dairy items.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 05:24 PM IST

UP bans analogue dairy products: Why did Yogi govt take this step?
UP government bans analogue dairy products over safety concerns. (AI-Generated)
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Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced a complete ban on the sale of analogue dairy products, including paneer, ghee and khoya. This move comes amid growing scrutiny over dairy substitutes and concerns about products which resemble traditional dairy items. The decision is aimed at protecting consumers from adulterated, unhygienic products and ensuring that they meet the required standards.

 

For those unversed, similar bans on analogue dairy items have been imposed in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.

 

What are analogue dairy products?

 

Analogue dairy products are made to look and taste like regular branded dairy products but are not necessarily made from milk. They often contain ingredients such as vegetable oils, vegetable fats, starch, and other non-dairy ingredients.

 

These products are usually cheaper and are available easily in the open market.

 

Why has UP govt taken action?

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision came after checking the use of non-dairy ingredients and potentially harmful substances in products sold as dairy items. Food safety authorities are conducting inspections and testing of such dairy products to identify adulteration and products that do not meet required standards.

 

What action will be taken against violators?

 

The Yogi government has outlined strict measures against dairy units found using harmful chemicals or other adulterants in the making of products. The action includes seizure and destruction of products, suspension of license, FIRs, and a statewide ban on the sale of such brands.

 

Product seizure and destruction - If harmful chemicals or foreign fats are found at a dairy manufacturing or processing unit, such products will be seized and destroyed. Not only this, but an emergency prohibition order can also be issued to stop operations.

 

FIR and licence suspension - FIRs will be registered against those responsible under relevant provisions of the BNS. The establishment’s food licence or registration will also be suspended.

 

Statewide brand ban - The UP government can also resort to banning the brand in the state if harmful chemicals are confirmed in a brand's milk products.

 

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