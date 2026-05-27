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UP ATS, STF crackdown on Pakistan-linked terror network, arrest 4 suspects for radicalising youth

The Uttar Pradesh ATS and STF teams in a joint operation, exposed a suspected sleeper cell allegedly functioning on the orders of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 27, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

UP ATS, STF crackdown on Pakistan-linked terror network, arrest 4 suspects for radicalising youth
UP ATS, STF crackdown on Pakistan-linked terror network, arrest 4 suspects for radicalising youth (ANI)
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In a crackdown on anti-terror activities, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF) teams said to have exposed a suspected sleeper cell allegedly functioning on the orders of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.  

The teams have arrested four suspects during a joint operation in Saharanpur, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Mehkar and Shahrukh, residents of Saharanpur; Gagandeep and Buri Singh, residents of Muzaffarnagar, and Musharraf, a resident of Haridwar. According to the police, the accused were allegedly part of a network that recruits and radicalise Indian youth through social media platforms and various online channels. 

According to investigators, Pakistani handlers Shahzad Bhatti and an associate identified as Abid Jat were reportedly working under directions from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and through social media platforms lured Indian youths by promising them financial gains. Authorities have claimed that the network was in a planned way trying to create sleeper cells and encourage recruits to participate in terror-linked and anti-national activities inside the country. 

The ATS and STF started a joint operation across the state after identifying suspicious individuals and monitoring their activities. During the investigation, ATS teams collected intelligence inputs and started legal action based on the findings. 

In early May, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has uncovered a terror conspiracy and arrested two suspects linked to a Pakistan-based network. Officials said that Daniyal Ashraf was held from Barabanki and Krishna Mishra from Gorakhpur and were found to be connected with Inter-Services Intelligence and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. 

The officials said that social media was being used to build sleeper cells and the targets included sensitive institutions and police establishments. They said that evidence recovered from phones includes video calls, chats, and location-sharing records. 

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