Twitter
Headlines

UP ATS arrests Pak ISI agent Satyendra Siwal working at Indian Embassy in Moscow from Meerut

NEET Success Story: Meet man, whose father is scrap dealer, cleared medical entrance exam in 9th attempt with score...

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine’s Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Meet teacher's son, who failed UPSC exam thrice, became IAS officer with AIR...

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Big blow to England as star player gives major injury scare, walks off the field

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

NEET Success Story: Meet man, whose father is scrap dealer, cleared medical entrance exam in 9th attempt with score...

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine’s Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Osteoporosis Diet: 10 Foods that may reduce joint pain

Most educated Indian states

9 Bollywood actors who became stars even after flop debuts 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer action drama

HomeIndia

India

UP ATS arrests Pak ISI agent Satyendra Siwal working at Indian Embassy in Moscow from Meerut

Siwal is working in the Ministry of External Affairs and is presently posted in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, it said.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:03 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a person working in the Indian Embassy, Moscow, for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and providing them important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

Satendra Siwal, the son of Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in the police station area of Hapur district has been arrested by the ATS, the statement said.

Siwal is working in the Ministry of External Affairs and is presently posted in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, it said.

The ATS was receiving intelligence from various confidential sources that the handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, through some persons, were luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs with money to obtain strategically and strategically important information related to the Indian Army that is likely to pose a huge threat to the internal and external security of India, the statement said.

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that Siwal was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers and providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian military establishments is being made available to them for money, it added. Siwal was called to the ATS field unit Meerut and interrogated as per rules, the statement said. He could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during the interrogation, it added.

Siwal was called to the ATS field unit Meerut and interrogated as per rules, the statement said. He could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during the interrogation, it added. An FIR has been registered against Siwal, who is working as the IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, from 2021, at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and official secrets Act 1923, the statement said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Meet three sisters from Srinagar who cracked NEET exam in first attempt

India's biggest flop ever, released incomplete without promotions, made in Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs...

This actress refused to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput calling him TV actor, later she...

When Poonam Pandey broke down after seeing her mother on Lock Upp: 'Meri beti nahi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE