UP: At least 7 dead after bus runs over sleeping pilgrims in Bulandshahr

At least seven people have died after a bus ran over a pavement where they were sleeping in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday near Gangaghat in Bulandshahr's Narora area.

As per initial reports, the deceased were pilgrims who were sleeping by on a pavement at Bulandshahr ghat.

Out of the 7 seven people who were run over by a speeding bus, four were women and three children.

The state administration is monitoring the situation and taking the necessary precautions.

(More details awaited...)