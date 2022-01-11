UP Assembly polls 2022: NCP to contest elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Sharad Pawar

In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur, scheduled to be held between February 10 and March 7.

"Of the five states going to the polls, we shall be contesting in three states. We plan to work out alliances with like-minded parties," Pawar told media persons here.

He said that in Uttar Pradesh, the NCP would be part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance, while in Manipur, the party is cobbling up an understanding with the Congress, with which it shares power in Maharashtra`s Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"We are in talks with the Congress and the Trinamool Congress in Goa," Pawar added while disclosing NCP`s programme to contest in three of the five states going to the polls in February-March, barring in Punjab and Uttarakhand.

While talking about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the NCP president said that the people of the state are looking for a change as communal polarization is being done in UP ahead of the polls. “The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP has expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the state once again. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that BJP is will have victory in the state once again, and will win the polls with a “thumping majority”.

Pawar further added that his party is in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections. NCP is already in alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, forming the present government.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022 are set to commence from February 10 and will be conducted till March 7 in seven phases across the state. The counting of the votes and announcement of the result has been scheduled for March 10, as announced by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Goa assembly polls 2022 will be conducted in a single phase from February 14. The Election Commission has also issued guidelines for the conduction of the polls in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab- in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

(With IANS inputs)