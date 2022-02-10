UP Assembly Polls 2022: Know step-by-step guide to check polling booth/station, direct link here

The stage is set for 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh to go to the polls on Thursday. The 11 districts going to the polls on February 10 are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm.

If you are voting from any of these 11 districts today, you must check your polling booth details via the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh.

UP Assembly Polls 2022: Follow these steps to check polling station/booth details

Step 1: Visit https://boothapp.eci.gov.in/

Step 2:Click on search your polling station on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will pop up on the screen, asking you to enter your EPIC number.

Step 4: Once the EPIC number is entered, details of the polling booth will be accessible.

UP Assembly Polls 2022: District wise polling booth details

Step 1: Visit ceouttarpradesh.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Know Your And Booth Level Officer' link

Step 3: A new page will appear where you have to enter your name, age, and gender.

Step 4: Select your district and you will get the information of all polling booths in your district.

Notably, the ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg, and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain, among others.