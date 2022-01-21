UP Assembly Polls 2022: Congress to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as CM candidate? Know here

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday, hinted that she would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

"Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress.

Watch the video here.

BJP, SP, and BSP have declared Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati as its chief ministerial face respectively. Moreover, it is unclear if Vadra will contest polls or not.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.