From cash, revolver to gold chain with Rudraksha: CM Adityanath declares assets worth Rs 1.54 crore ahead of UP polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022, the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, declared assets worth Rs 1.54 crore in his election affidavit.

CM Yogi Adityanath's assets include cash in hand, the balance of bank accounts, and fixed deposits as well. In the election affidavit, the CM also declared that he owns a gold earring weighing 20 gm worth Rs 49,000 and a gold chain with Rudraksha weighing 10 gm worth Rs 20,000. He carries a smartphone having a price of Rs 12,000.

The affidavit said Yogi Adityanath owns a revolver worth Rs 1,00,000 and a rifle worth Rs 80,000. He also declared that there is no vehicle registered in his name.

As for his earnings in the last five years, the CM declared in his affidavit that his income was Rs 13,20,653 in the FY 2020-21, Rs 15,68,799 in FY 2019-20, Rs 18,27,639 in FY 2018-19, Rs 14,38,670 in FY 2017-18 and Rs 8,40,998 in FY 2016-17.

In his affidavit, the chief minister said he does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural property. He said he does not have any liabilities.

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban constituency for the state assembly elections. Notably, Yogi Adityanath, a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, is contesting the assembly elections for the first time. The polling in the Gorakhpur Urban seat will be held on March 3 during the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.